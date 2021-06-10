Mauling of Yorkie on Miracle Mile leads to calls for city to regulate pets at homeless camps

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles man is criticizing the city's failure to control animals at homeless encampments after his Yorkie was mauled and nearly killed by a pit bull that leaped out of a camp Tuesday.The Yorkshire terrier mix was left with lacerations and possibly a broken leg, and has refused to eat since the attack."I just thought that my dog's life was going to come to an end," Los Angeles resident Freddy Ickowicz said. "That's how his life is going to come to an end, but I was with my dog the whole time. I didn't even think about my own safety."Ickowicz was walking his dog Dexter Tuesday morning along Wilshire Boulevard and La Jolla in the Miracle Mile district.Ickowicz was walking by a small homeless encampment when out of nowhere, a pit bull leaped out of one of the tents and attacked Dexter.Dexter suffered lacerations all over his body, possibly a broken leg, and will need surgery on Thursday. Dexter can barely walk, refuses to eat, and is traumatized following the attack that almost took his life."It is hell, and it's heartbreaking because he's very sweet and beautiful," Ickowicz said.The owner is hoping Animal Services removes the dog from the homeless encampment where it lives and that more attention is paid to the homeless who have dogs. He believes they should have to follow the same rules as other dog owners in the city.Ickowicz filed a police report after someone at the encampment ran at him with a metal stick following the attack. He said he doesn't understand how the homeless are allowed to have dogs and hopes something is done to make sure something similar doesn't happen to anyone else."I have to register my dog. I have to get my dog shots," Ickowicz said. "I have to make sure my dog is healthy and pay for all the services that need be - the licensing - but yet, homeless people, they don't have to feed their dogs. They don't have to get their dogs rabies shots. They don't have to do anything."Residents say they've complained about numerous encampments off Wilshire Boulevard, but say the problem seems to be growing.