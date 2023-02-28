3 in critical condition, 14 injured in incident at Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic

Three people were in critical condition and at least 14 others were being treated for injuries after an incident at the Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic.

CASTAIC, Calif. (KABC) -- Three people were in critical condition and at least 14 others were being treated for injuries after an incident at the Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic.

The nature of the incident Tuesday morning was not immediately specified. But at least five ambulances and additional county fire department resources were called to the jail.

Fire department officials reported they were treating three patients in critical condition, with 14 others to be treated at the scene. It was not immediately clear if the patients were prisoners or staff members.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as information becomes available.