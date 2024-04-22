Pizza City Fest returns to LA Live in Downtown with unlimited pizza, dessert from 40 SoCal vendors

Pizza Fest is coming up this weekend in downtown L.A. Fans will be able to sample pizza from 40 different SoCal shops. Here's what you need to know.

Pizza City Fest returns for its second annual festival with a stellar lineup this Saturday and Sunday.

The two-day celebration will feature 40 Southern California pizza and promises a unique experience for pizza aficionados looking to try different pizza styles, including Neapolitan, Sicilian, Roman and Detroit-style slices.

"We've got all these pizzerias baking live on enormous commercial ovens, electrics and wood-burning," said Steve Dolinsky, former food reporter and founder of Pizza City Fest. "You're gonna see all the pizzas baked live."

There will be pizza and dessert offerings from places like Triple Beam Pizza, Farina Pizza, Truly Pizza and Lei'd Cookies.

"You get to see everything made in front of you. It's unlimited pizza for the ticket price," Dolinsky said.

Tickets start at $125 and are available at the Pizza Fest website.