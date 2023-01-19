Pizza Hut attempts to break record for world's largest pizza with 14,100 square-foot pie

To celebrate the return of The Big New Yorker to its menu, Pizza Hut cooked up a pizza measuring more than 14,100 square feet at the Los Angeles Convention Center Wednesday.

It was so huge, it had to be baked in pieces over the course of a few hours.

It didn't go to waste and was donated to several charities.

They tried to break another record as well, and efforts were underway to break the record for the world's largest pizza party at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood with help from YouTube star Airrack.