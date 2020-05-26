Pizza Hut giving 2020 grads half a million free pizzas

Grads should go to pizzahut.com/gradparty and sign up for a Hut Rewards account. From there, they can receive one free medium size one-topping pizza.
Pizza Hut is pairing up with America's dairy farmers to giveaway 500,000 pizzas.
Congratulations Class of 2020, you did it! Together with America’s dairy farmers, we want to celebrate all your accomplishments with half a million FREE pizzas. Visit https://t.co/jgwYy9Tsc6 to claim your free medium 1-topping pizza while supplies last. pic.twitter.com/64zaUHawl1— PizzaHut (@pizzahut) May 22, 2020
The offer ends on Thursday night but the coupons can be redeemed online through June 4.