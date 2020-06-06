Small plane crashes in Mentone area in San Bernardino County

MENTONE, Calif. (KABC) -- A small plane crashed in a field near Crafton Hills in Mentone Friday evening, officials say.
The FAA says it was a single engine Cessna 172 that crashed. The agency believes three people were on board.
It's not yet known what caused the crash and the conditions of the people on board.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is also investigating.
