Small plane crashes through fence in Compton neighborhood near airport

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Sunday, September 3, 2023 10:16PM
Small plane crashes in Compton residential neighborhood
The aircraft became entangled in a fence and was danging over the side of a creek just blocks from the airport.

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A small airplane crashed through a fence in a residential neighborhood in Compton on Sunday.

Video posted to the Citizen app shows the aircraft entangled in a fence and partially dangling over the Compton Creek.

The crash was reported around 1:40 p.m. near the creek and South Oleander Avenue, which is only a few blocks from Compton/Woodley Airport.

Details were not immediately available about injuries or damage to structures on the ground.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

