Small plane crashes through fence in Compton neighborhood near airport

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A small airplane crashed through a fence in a residential neighborhood in Compton on Sunday.
Video posted to the Citizen app shows the aircraft entangled in a fence and partially dangling over the Compton Creek.
The crash was reported around 1:40 p.m. near the creek and South Oleander Avenue, which is only a few blocks from Compton/Woodley Airport.
Details were not immediately available about injuries or damage to structures on the ground.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.