San Pedro plane crash: Pilot killed, 1 hospitalized after small plane slams into semi-truck at Port of LA

SAN PEDRO, Calif. (KABC) -- A small airplane crashed into a semi-truck at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro harbor on Friday afternoon, leaving one person dead and another hospitalized in at least serious condition, authorities said.

The incident involving the single-engine aircraft occurred about 12 p.m. in the 2500 block of Navy Way, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The pilot was pronounced dead at the scene, the LAFD said. That person's identity and details about the survivor were not immediately disclosed.

News video from the scene showed the wreckage of the fixed-wing aircraft near the damaged semi-truck, which did not have a trailer attached.

Authorities described the location as an isolated area of the port, adding that port operations were not affected.

The cause of the crash was unknown.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
