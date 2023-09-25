Small plane crashes on soccer field in San Pedro; pilot, passenger critically injured

SAN PEDRIO, Calif. (KABC) -- A small plane crashed onto a soccer field in San Pedro on Monday afternoon, leaving the pilot and a passenger critically injured, officials said.

The single-engine craft was involved in a "high-impact crash" shortly before 1 p.m. at the Field of Dreams soccer complex on Westmont Drive, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The pilot was still inside the plane when firefighters arrived, the LAFD said. Both patients were transported to a hospital.

No fire was reported and no one on the ground was injured.

KABC

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

