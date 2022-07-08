Video shows moment plane makes emergency landing on North Carolina highway

SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. -- An incredible video showed a small plane landing on a highway in western North Carolina Sunday morning.The video was taken from inside the plane.According to the Swain County Sherriff's Office, the single engine plane made an emergency landing on Highway 19 at around noon on July 3.Vincent Fraser, the pilot, said he was flying with his father when the engine started to fail.Fraser says he looked for the best place to land and decided the highway was the safest spot, dodging traffic and powerlines to make a successful emergency landing.No injuries were reported.