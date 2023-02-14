Plane enthusiast makes living streaming planes flying in and out LAX

Years of working in television news as a photographer led to Kevin Ray's decision to become a plane spotter.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Between the sights, the sounds and the smell of jet fuel, Kevin Ray has loved aviation since he was a kid.

He would photograph planes in his pastime. Years of working in television news as a photographer led to Ray's decision to become a plane spotter.

Ray live streams airplanes flying in and out of LAX on YouTube, hosting his streaming show by calling out planes as they take off and land. He sets up his equipment at various locations around the airport, including on top of the H Hotel. Since starting this full-time nearly two years ago, he's gained more than 575,000 followers on his channel.

"There was some new software and I thought with my news background, my media background, I can merge my love for aviation and make it into an entertainment show," Ray said.

LAX was the ninth busiest airport in the U.S. in 2022 and just like the traffic at the airport, Ray's support continues to grow.

He gets about 60,000 to 80,000 viewers on shows during the week and nearly 100,000 during his Sunday shows.

"It's not just about the planes, it's about the community that has been built," Ray said. "People are watching from all around the world, I mean everywhere."

"I've found so many kind people doing this," said David Kasulas, another local plane spotter. "So many knowledgeable people and it just really makes you want to do it more."

Ray is on his feet streaming upwards to 30 hours a week, but his love for what he does keeps him going.

"I get emails all the time from people saying 'You have cured my fear of flying' and that just blows me away," Ray said. "They constantly send me emails and let me know in the chat that 'Kevin, you know, I loved going up there, I can't do it, maybe because I'm bedridden,' or for whatever circumstance and I'm giving them joy."

LAX is Ray's home base, but he eventually wants to be able to travel and take his show to various airports around the world.

"They want me everywhere," Ray said. "So, we've invested some money in the last couple months to create a system where I don't have to take all this equipment."

You can stream Ray's shows on YouTube here.

