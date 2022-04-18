Get Inspired to Protect Our Planet this Earth Month with Movies and TV Shows from Disney

Take a look at the movies and shows families can enjoy to celebrate our planet throughout Earth Month on Disney's streaming services and TV networks:
Polar Bear
Every day is an adventure for this mother polar bear and her cubs. Narrated by two-time Academy Award nominee Catherine Keeneer, Disneynature's "Polar Bear" tells the story of a new mother, whose memories of her own youth prepare her to navigate motherhood in the increasingly challenging world polar bears face today. Stream "Polar Bear" on Disney+ starting on Earth Day, Friday, April 22.
In honor of the film, Disneynature and the Disney Conservation Fund are supporting Polar Bears International's efforts to help protect polar bear mothers, cubs, and their Arctic home. Learn more about Disney's work with Polar Bears International.
Explorer: The Last Tepui
The Disney+ Earth Day special "Explorer: The Last Tepui," from National Geographic, follows elite climber Alex Honnold and a world-class climbing team led by National Geographic Explorer and climber Mark Synnott on a grueling mission deep in the Amazon jungle as they attempt a first-ascent climb up a 1,000-foot sheer cliff. Their goal is to deliver legendary biologist and National Geographic Explorer Bruce Means to the top of a massive "island in the sky" known as a tepui to search for undiscovered species. This Earth Day, learn why the tepuis - much like the Galapagos - are a treasure trove of biodiversity worth protecting. "Explorer: The Last Tepui" streams April 22 only on Disney+.
The Biggest Little Farm: The Return
This Disney+ Earth Day special from National Geographic is based on the 2018 award-winning documentary that tells the story of John and Molly Chester, who abandon their urban life in Los Angeles to live on a barren farm and grow delicious food in harmony with nature in Ventura County. "The Biggest Little Farm: The Return" follows the farmers' 10-year tireless journey as they transform the land into a magical working farm and document the process. This Earth Day, see how the farmers utilize the interconnectedness of nature to help build soil health, maximize biodiversity, and regeneratively grow the most nutrient-dense food possible. Stream it only on Disney+ when it premieres on Earth Day.
Secrets of the Whales
Dive deep into the epicenter of whale culture, where you'll learn that whales are far more complex and similar to humans than we ever imagined. From Academy Award-winning filmmaker and conservationist James Cameron and narrated by Sigourney Weaver, "Secrets of the Whales" invites viewers to experience the extraordinary communication skills and intricate social structures of five different whale species. The Emmy-Award winning series unveils new science and technology to spotlight whales as they make lifelong friendships, teach clan heritage and traditions to their young, and grieve deeply for the loss of loved ones. All four episodes of "Secrets of the Whales" will air on National Geographic and Nat Geo WILD for the first time on Earth Day beginning at 7pm ET.
Branching Out: A Nat Geo Earth Day Adventure
This Earth Day special from National Geographic and ABC Localish follows ABC News' Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee, her city-loving husband Ben Aaron, and their two kids on an eco-friendly road trip to amazing nature destinations across America. From treetops to beaches, this family discovers new ways to explore and restore our planet with National Geographic Explorers along the journey. Stream the special on National Geographic's YouTube channel and ABC's Localish Network starting on April 18, and catch it on local ABC TV stations, ABC.com, and Hulu Live during Earth Week.
Disney Animals: In the Funhouse
Disney Animals: In the Funhouse shorts take kids and families on a wild ride around the world to explore Disney Animals in their habitats. In April, two new shorts will premiere on Disney Junior YouTube and DisneyNOW. The "Trees" episode aired on Tuesday, April 5, and the "Farm" episode will premiere on Tuesday, April 26. Additionally, Disney Animals shorts will be live streamed globally from Monday, April 18, through Saturday, April 30, on Disney Junior YouTube.
Big City Greens
In a new Big City Greens episode, Tilly and Bill set off on an epic journey to recycle a fluorescent light bulb at an e-waste center. This special Earth Day episode will play on Disney Channel and Disney XD throughout the month of April and is also available on-demand on DisneyNOW and Disney+.
LEGO Marvel Avengers: Climate Conundrum
In this series from LEGO Marvel Avengers, when Tony Stark's new weather machine is stolen by villains at AIM, it's up to Black Widow and Hawkeye to retrieve it, taking them on a high-speed chase through New York City. Families can watch all four episodes of "LEGO Marvel Avengers: Climate Conundrum" on Disney XD.
And there's more where that came from - Disney+, Hulu, and DisneyNOW are home to a wide range of movies, series, and specials for nature lovers. Themed programming can be found in Disney+'s Earth Month collection, Hulu's Earth Day collection, and DisneyNOW's Planet Possible collection.
Get inspired to picture what's possible for the future of our planet this Earth Month with these awesome stories from around the world, and let us know your favorites in the comments!