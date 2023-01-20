FBI searching for 2 suspects wanted for throwing Molotov cocktail at Costa Mesa Planned Parenthood

The FBI says two suspects were captured on surveillance video throwing a Molotov cocktail at the front door of a Planned Parenthood building in Costa Mesa last year.

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in a series of attacks against reproductive health service facilities across the country, including one attack in Southern California.

The FBI says two suspects were captured on surveillance video throwing a Molotov cocktail at the front door of a Planned Parenthood building in Costa Mesa on March 13, 2022.

"In this instance it's a violation of federal law to have an explosive device, so of course that carries a significant prison sentence if convicted," said Donald Alway, assistant director in charge of the FBI's Los Angeles field office.

He said no one was hurt and only minor damage was reported.

"These two subjects may not have known or cared if a property was occupied or not," Alway said.

In a statement, Planned Parenthood said:

"Incidents of this nature have been on the rise at Planned Parenthood health centers across the country and this is unacceptable. The safety of our staff, patients, and supporters is our highest priority, and we are working in collaboration with the FBI and local law enforcement to prosecute this attack to the fullest extent of the law. Planned Parenthood of Orange and San Bernardino Counties will continue to provide expert, compassionate care for the community as we have done for over 50 years."

The FBI is investigating at least 10 different attacks or threats on facilities between March and June of last year.

- Costa Mesa, California (March 13, 2022)

- Keizer, Oregon (May 8, 2022)

- Madison Wisconsin (May, 8 2022)

- Amherst, New York (June 7, 2022)

- Gresham, Oregon (June 10, 2022)

- Longmont, Colorado (June 25, 2022)

- Lincolnton, North Carolina (June 25, 2022)

- Everett, Washington (June 27, 2022)

- Nashville, Tennessee (June 30, 2022)

- Portland, Oregon (July 2022)

Half of the incidents took place immediately after the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

"We take that into consideration, but we don't focus on that as the sole purpose and motivation," Alway said.

The FBI has not ruled out the possibility that these attacks are related.

The bureau is offering up to $25,000 for any information that can lead to arrests and convictions. Investigators hope this incentive will generate some new leads.

The FBI said the agency will also work with local and state law enforcement agencies to catch the suspects.