Third suspect charged in firebombing of Planned Parenthood in Orange County

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- A four-count federal indictment against two Orange County men has been unsealed in connection to the firebombing of Planned Parenthood in Costa Mesa last year.

U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said the motive behind the attack is still under investigation.

However, he said it was not random and there's strong indicators of their hostility toward women.

"It was a planned and concerted effort to attack the clinic on account of the services it provided; namely reproductive health services," Estrada said.

Last month, 23-year-old Chance Brannon, an active Marine from San Juan Capistrano, was arrested.

In addition, 21-year-old Tibet Ergul was taken into custody during an FBI raid at an Irvine apartment complex.

Estrada said Brannon and Ergul were caught on surveillance camera throwing a Molotov cocktail at the clinic in March 2022.

The explosive damaged the entrance of the clinic.

"Defendants boasted about what they've done in messages and photos they shared after the attack," Estrada said.

He said no one was hurt during the attack but the facility was forced to cancel about 30 appointments the next day.

Also, Estrada said searches of their phones revealed a third suspect, 21-year-old Xavier Batten of Florida, who was arrested on Friday.

"Batten instructed Brannon on how to manufacture a Molotov cocktail," he said.

All three men face a conspiracy and malicious destruction of property by fire and explosion charge.

Brannon and Erugl are also are charged with possession of an unregistered destructive device and intentional damage to a reproductive health services facility.

"The searches also uncovered a second Molotov cocktail in defendant Ergul's garage and agents found illegal firearms in their possession; mainly a short-barreled rifle and silencers at defendant Brannon's residence," Estrada said.

Investigators believe they may have potentially prevented other attacks.

Brannon and Ergul were arraigned on Monday in downtown Santa Ana and pleaded not guilty.

Their trials are set for Sept. 5.

If convicted the suspects face up to 20 years in prison.