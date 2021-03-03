all good

Furloughed during the pandemic, Highland Park man turns his passion into a new job

LOS ANGELES -- When the pandemic led to Louis Easton being furloughed from his office job, he turned to his love of plants and became The Plan Mon.
"So I had to backpedal and see what else could I do with my time and make use of my time," said Easton. "So I turned to the plants."

Easton's love of plants started at a young age.

"Long as I can remember, being like knee high to a grasshopper, my father would take me with him on his job sites which happened to be in the horticulture nursery industry, but on a big corporate level," said Easton.

'The Plant Mon' started creating his own content on social media, offered plant care tutorials and other tips which helped him start growing a following. Easton said success flows both ways between him and the customers.

"They feel empowered and you see themselves lighten up. Because I wanted to make sure that they're educated. And I want to make sure that they're going to provide a space for this plant," said Easton.

highland park
