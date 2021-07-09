Art installation in the Arts District highlights our plastic waste and consumption

ARTS DISTRICT (KABC) -- A new art installation in the Arts District called The Plastic Bag Store is sending a message."Plastic lasts for hundreds, sometimes thousands of years and it's damaging the environment," said artist Robin Frohardt.The installation is made to look like a grocery store. Except everything is made out of recycled or discarded plastic.The grocery items have makeshift names, similar to items you'd see at the store. Nothing is actually for sale in the exhibit."Everything is sort of a play on bags, lots of bag puns. There's like plastic bags and cheese," said Frohardt.Frohardt has been working on this installation for five years. It premiered in New York and then they took it overseas to Australia. Adding new items in each city to better connect to the audience."I definitely sort of process a lot of these sad and overwhelming feelings about the damage to the environment through humor and sculpture and art," said Frohardt.The Plastic Bag Store will continue to travel across the country, but you can catch it in LA until July 11.