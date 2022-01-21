Mexico resort hotel shooting near Playa del Carmen leaves 1 Canadian citizen dead, 2 wounded: Police

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico (KABC) -- Three Canadian citizens were shot, one fatally, on Friday at a resort hotel near Playa del Carmen, a popular coastal vacation destination in Mexico, authorities said.

The triple shooting was confirmed by Lucio Hernández Gutiérrez, the region's police chief, in a statement on Twitter. Hernández Gutiérrez said one of the victims died at a hospital.

The incident began as an argument among guests at the Hotel Xcaret Mexico, the police chief said. What started the verbal altercation was not immediately clear.

Playa del Carmen is located about 70 miles south of Cancun.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.



