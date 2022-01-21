Mexico resort hotel shooting near Playa del Carmen leaves 1 Canadian citizen dead, 2 wounded: Police

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11227640" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> American tourist Tanner Vanvalkenburg is speaking out after he was shot on vacation in a Hyatt beach resort near Cancun, Mexico.

Este es el huésped que disparó ocasionando las lesiones que posteriormente provocaran la muerte a uno de ellos, las autoridades del grupo de coordinacion despliegan fuerte operativo para su captura, cualquier información para pronta detención estaremos profundamente agradecidos. pic.twitter.com/PRDC0hhBBe — Lucio Hernández Gutiérrez (@Lucio_HG) January 21, 2022

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico (KABC) -- Three Canadian citizens were shot, one fatally, on Friday at a resort hotel near Playa del Carmen, a popular coastal vacation destination in Mexico, authorities said.The triple shooting was confirmed by Lucio Hernández Gutiérrez, the region's police chief, in a statement on Twitter. Hernández Gutiérrez said one of the victims died at a hospital.The incident began as an argument among guests at the Hotel Xcaret Mexico, the police chief said. What started the verbal altercation was not immediately clear.Playa del Carmen is located about 70 miles south of Cancun.