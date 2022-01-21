Mexico resort hotel shooting near Playa del Carmen leaves 1 Canadian citizen dead, 2 wounded: Police

The triple shooting was confirmed by Lucio Hernández Gutiérrez, the region's police chief, in a statement on Twitter. Hernández Gutiérrez said one of the victims died at a hospital.
The incident began as an argument among guests at the Hotel Xcaret Mexico, the police chief said. What started the verbal altercation was not immediately clear.
American tourist shot by gang's gunfire near Cancun: 'I honestly thought that I was gonna die'
Playa del Carmen is located about 70 miles south of Cancun.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Este es el huésped que disparó ocasionando las lesiones que posteriormente provocaran la muerte a uno de ellos, las autoridades del grupo de coordinacion despliegan fuerte operativo para su captura, cualquier información para pronta detención estaremos profundamente agradecidos. pic.twitter.com/PRDC0hhBBe— Lucio Hernández Gutiérrez (@Lucio_HG) January 21, 2022