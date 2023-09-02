WATCH LIVE

Human remains found under Culver Boulevard bridge in Playa Del Rey

City News Service
Saturday, September 2, 2023 10:48PM
ABC7 Eyewitness News
PLAYA DEL REY, LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Lifeguards and a swift water rescue team retrieved a body Saturday in a concealed space beneath the Culver Boulevard bridge at the Ballona Creek flood control channel, authorities said.

The first responders were dispatched to 13551 W. Culver Blvd. at about 10:40 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

Authorities described the victim as a man believed to be approximately 40 years old. The circumstances of the death were being investigated.

Culver Boulevard was closed in both directions between Jefferson and Lincoln boulevards to allow for the retrieval of the body. Officials said there was no time estimate for the street's re-opening.

