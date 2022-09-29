PnB Rock killing: Fugitive arrested in Las Vegas, charged along with 17-year-old son and 3rd suspect

A 17-year-old boy and his stepmother have been arrested in connection with the murder of rapper PnB Rock, who was shot at the Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man wanted in connection with the killing of rapper PnB Rock was apprehended in Las Vegas on Thursday, the same day that the fugitive suspect and his 17-year-old son were charged in the shooting at a South Los Angeles restaurant, authorities said.

Freddie Lee Trone, 40, was taken into custody by the Las Vegas Criminal Apprehension Team Task Force, the LAPD said in a statement. No other details of the arrest were immediately disclosed.

Trone is expected to be booked in Las Vegas pending extradition to Los Angeles.

He and his 17-year-old son, who was arrested Tuesday in Lawndale, are charged with one count each of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery and two counts each of second-degree robbery involving the Sept. 12 killing of 30-year-old Rakim Allen at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles at 106 W. Manchester Ave., where he was eating lunch with his girlfriend.

The teen, whose name has not been released because he is a minor, made his initial court appearance Thursday in a Compton juvenile courtroom, prosecutors said. He is due back in court Oct. 19 for a pretrial hearing.

A third defendant, Shauntel Trone, 38, was set to be arraigned Thursday on one count of being an accessory after the fact. A source told ABC7 that she is the teen suspect's stepmother.

According to Los Angeles police, a male suspect walked up to the couple at the restaurant, drew a handgun, demanded PnB Rock's jewelry, and shot him. The rapper was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.