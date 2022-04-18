disney+ streaming service

'Polar Bear' hopes to inspire awareness by showing how changing climate affects beloved animals

By
EMBED <>More Videos

The plight of the Polar Bear

HOLLYWOOD -- The streaming service Disney+ is putting a focus on Earth Month. This week, we'll see a new Disneynature documentary that follows a mother polar bear who shows her cubs what it takes to survive.

"Polar Bear" tells the story of a family of bears who face increasingly tough challenges due to how the changes in climate have affected their habitat. Directors Alastair Fothergill and Jeff Wilson shot the film over three years in the ice cold Arctic.

"It's so far north that for six months out of the year it's totally dark. But for six months of the year it's almost totally continuous sunlight. So during the summer we were working pretty much continuously," said Fothergill.

The directors say they would not have been able to make this film ten years ago; but advances in technology, including drones, allowed them and members of their team, to get closer than ever to the bears.

"It would be very easy for us to muck up their hunt simply by being too noisy or too close; but the lenses and the technology allows us to witness from a safe distance away not to disturb," said Wilson.

The film has several awe-inspiring moments, thanks to the beloved bears and Mother Nature; but the environmentalists hope their film inspires us to pay attention... sooner rather than later.

"The reason we wanted to make the film is people talk about climate change but it's hard to show it," said Fothergill. "In this film, through the eyes of our female bear you certainly see it. And I think Earth Day is a good time to question. You should question your own footprint on the planet, your own use of energy, as individuals we can do an enormous amount."

"Polar Bear" premieres Friday, Earth Day, April 22nd, on Disney+.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthollywoodpolar beardisney+ streaming serviceclimate change
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY+ STREAMING SERVICE
Disney Earth Month Movies and TV Shows to Watch
What to watch in April on TV, streaming
'Dancing with the Stars' tangoing over to Disney+ next season
Heartfelt musical comedy 'Better Nate than Ever' now on Disney+
TOP STORIES
Potential jurors in Kardashian case air disdain to their faces
Man who gave fatal drugs to Mac Miller sentenced to prison
Sherri Papini pleads guilty to 2016 kidnapping hoax: 'I feel very sad'
Vanessa Bryant remembers Kobe Bryant on their 21st wedding anniversary
Cristiano Ronaldo says one of his newborn twins has died
Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel
Sensors were adjusted on Florida ride where teen fell to his death
Show More
Teen missing for nearly 3 years found alive 700 miles away
1 in custody after shots fired led to police chase near Beverly Hills
Hip-hop pioneer DJ Kay Slay dies at 55 after 4-month COVID battle
Man arrested after allegedly running over woman multiple times in SUV
Jury awards $450,000 to employee who declined office birthday party
More TOP STORIES News