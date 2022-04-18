'Polar Bear' hopes to inspire awareness by showing how changing climate affects beloved animals

HOLLYWOOD -- The streaming service Disney+ is putting a focus on Earth Month. This week, we'll see a new Disneynature documentary that follows a mother polar bear who shows her cubs what it takes to survive."Polar Bear" tells the story of a family of bears who face increasingly tough challenges due to how the changes in climate have affected their habitat. Directors Alastair Fothergill and Jeff Wilson shot the film over three years in the ice cold Arctic."It's so far north that for six months out of the year it's totally dark. But for six months of the year it's almost totally continuous sunlight. So during the summer we were working pretty much continuously," said Fothergill.The directors say they would not have been able to make this film ten years ago; but advances in technology, including drones, allowed them and members of their team, to get closer than ever to the bears."It would be very easy for us to muck up their hunt simply by being too noisy or too close; but the lenses and the technology allows us to witness from a safe distance away not to disturb," said Wilson.The film has several awe-inspiring moments, thanks to the beloved bears and Mother Nature; but the environmentalists hope their film inspires us to pay attention... sooner rather than later."The reason we wanted to make the film is people talk about climate change but it's hard to show it," said Fothergill. "In this film, through the eyes of our female bear you certainly see it. And I think Earth Day is a good time to question. You should question your own footprint on the planet, your own use of energy, as individuals we can do an enormous amount.""Polar Bear" premieres Friday, Earth Day, April 22nd, on Disney+.