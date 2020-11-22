Investigation underway after 3 people found dead at North Hollywood home

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- An investigation was underway Sunday morning after two women and one man were found dead inside a home in North Hollywood.The bodies were discovered around 6 a.m. at the home on the 4700 block of N. Kraft Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department, adding that there was no obvious trauma to the victims.Additional were not immediately available but a watch commander with the Los Angeles Police Department said the incident appeared to be drug-related.