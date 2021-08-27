Inglewood holds event for Police and Fire Appreciation Day

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The Inglewood Chamber of Commerce hosted its 15th annual Police and Fire Appreciation Day to honor the first responders that serve the community."It's a very tough job and so, it's so good that we take a day out of the year to tell them 'We recognize what you do,'" said Inglewood Mayor James Butts.Due to COVID-19, the Police and Fire Appreciation Day had to be postponed last year, but organizers of the event said that they knew they had to put this event on this year even if it was on a bit smaller scale."The fact that the community came forward, even as we see that the Delta variant is spiking... they really wanted to demonstrate how much they support us and we really truly appreciate it," said Cecil Rhambo, Chief of Airport Police."We do it because it's the right thing to do," said Halimah Ginyard, president of the Inglewood Chamber. "We do it because they give so much year-round and as the Inglewood Chamber of Commerce we just want to give a little back."The Inglewood Chamber gave out 300 meals grab-and-go style to first responders in the area to show their appreciation and had local business Antojitos supply the drinks."We hope that they know that we care," Ginyard said. "We hope that we honor their hard work and [the] sacrifice that they make for us."