UCLA crime alert issued after police say man slapped student's butt as they walked past each other

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police at the University of California, Los Angeles, issued a crime alert Friday regarding a sexual battery incident that occurred on campus.
According to investigators, on Wednesday around 2 p.m., a man slapped a student's buttocks and screamed as they walked past each other.
The incident happened on campus at 380 De Neve Drive. The victim is a UCLA student, according to police.
The video featured in the media player above is the ABC7 Los Angeles 24/7 streaming channel
No injuries were reported and police say the victim "is not desirous of prosecution." Police added the incident is currently not under investigation.
The suspect was described as a man in his 30s. Police said he was last seen wearing a green hoodie with khaki shorts, carrying a skateboard.
UCLA Police released the following reminders to its campus community: