UCLA crime alert issued after police say man slapped student's butt as they walked past each other

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police at the University of California, Los Angeles, issued a crime alert Friday regarding a sexual battery incident that occurred on campus.

According to investigators, on Wednesday around 2 p.m., a man slapped a student's buttocks and screamed as they walked past each other.

The incident happened on campus at 380 De Neve Drive. The victim is a UCLA student, according to police.

The video featured in the media player above is the ABC7 Los Angeles 24/7 streaming channel

No injuries were reported and police say the victim "is not desirous of prosecution." Police added the incident is currently not under investigation.

The suspect was described as a man in his 30s. Police said he was last seen wearing a green hoodie with khaki shorts, carrying a skateboard.

UCLA Police released the following reminders to its campus community:

Dial 911 to report a crime immediately

For non-emergencies, save the UCLA PD 24-hour number in your phone - 310-825-1491

Be alert and aware of your surroundings

Report any suspicious activity to the police

Avoid ill-lit or deserted areas when walking at night