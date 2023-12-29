WATCH LIVE

UCLA crime alert issued after police say man slapped student's butt as they walked past each other

Friday, December 29, 2023 8:01PM
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police at the University of California, Los Angeles, issued a crime alert Friday regarding a sexual battery incident that occurred on campus.

According to investigators, on Wednesday around 2 p.m., a man slapped a student's buttocks and screamed as they walked past each other.

The incident happened on campus at 380 De Neve Drive. The victim is a UCLA student, according to police.

No injuries were reported and police say the victim "is not desirous of prosecution." Police added the incident is currently not under investigation.

The suspect was described as a man in his 30s. Police said he was last seen wearing a green hoodie with khaki shorts, carrying a skateboard.

UCLA Police released the following reminders to its campus community:

  • Dial 911 to report a crime immediately
  • For non-emergencies, save the UCLA PD 24-hour number in your phone - 310-825-1491
  • Be alert and aware of your surroundings
  • Report any suspicious activity to the police
  • Avoid ill-lit or deserted areas when walking at night
  • Use the UCLA Safe Ride Service and UCPD Community Service Officer (CSO) evening escorts
