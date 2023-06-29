Driver of stolen minivan leads CHP on high-speed chase through Orange County

The driver of a reportedly stolen minivan on Thursday morning was leading the California Highway Patrol on a high-speed chase through Orange County.

Los Angeles police were in pursuit of the vehicle before the suspect headed southbound on the 5 Freeway and out of L.A. County. The CHP then took over the chase, which reached speeds of up to 100 mph amid light traffic.

Authorities said the minivan was stolen in the LAPD's Newton Division, which encompasses part of South L.A. Additional details about the theft were not immediately available.

Whether any passengers were inside the vehicle, whose windows were tinted, was unclear.

AIR7 HD was overhead during the chase until it approached Camp Pendleton, the Marine Corps base whose flight restrictions left the news helicopter unable to continue its live coverage.