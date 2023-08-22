Suspect fleeing CHP crashes into Los Angeles County sheriff's inmate bus

A suspect fleeing CHP officers at high speeds in Los Angeles County was arrested after crashing into a sheriff's inmate bus.

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A high-speed pursuit Tuesday in Los Angeles County ended with the suspect crashing into a sheriff's inmate bus.

The chase started in the afternoon on the 605 Freeway in the Santa Fe Springs area.

The CHP says the driver of the silver convertible failed to yield and led officers on a high-speed chase.

The suspect hopped on the 10 Freeway going east at speeds over 120 mph.

The car crashed into a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department inmate bus in Pomona - but no inmates were on board. It ended up on its side, wedged between the bus and the center divider of the freeway.

The driver jumped out and was arrested immediately.