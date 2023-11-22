Innocent driver dies after chase involving burglary suspects ends in violent South LA crash

An innocent driver was killed after a police chase ended with a violent crash involving three cars in South Los Angeles.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An innocent driver was killed after a police chase ended with a violent crash involving three cars in South Los Angeles.

The collision happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on Imperial Highway near Broadway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Sheriff's deputies were chasing three burglary suspects in a rented Lexus when they got off the 110 Freeway, ran a red light and crashed into two other vehicles at a high rate of speed, authorities said.

A man who driving one of those cars died at the scene. He has not been identified.

"Unfortunately, we have somebody that was killed because individuals are out doing crimes, and (during) holiday season," said Sgt. Keith Mott with the LAPD. "A family is going to be without their loved one for Thanksgiving."

The driver of the third vehicle was taken to a hospital in known condition.

The three suspects were taken to the hospital and are now in custody.