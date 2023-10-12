A fleeing driver narrowly missed hitting several cars, but was stopped when authorities surrounded him with guns drawn amid heavy rush-hour traffic on the 5 Freeway.

Driver weaves through traffic on 5 Freeway during wild chase in East LA area

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A fleeing driver narrowly missed hitting several cars, but was stopped when authorities surrounded him with guns drawn amid heavy rush-hour traffic on the 5 Freeway in the East Los Angeles area Wednesday.

AIR7 HD was over the chase just before 5 p.m. as the suspect was driving erratically on the southbound 5.

The driver weaved through other vehicles and allegedly attempted to ram several sheriff's vehicles. At one point, the suspect hit the back of a tanker truck and kept going.

Because of the heavy traffic, the driver became trapped by surrounding vehicles and deputies quickly moved in with guns drawn.

Deputies approached the suspect's car and forcibly removed him to bring an end to the chase.

Authorities say the suspect was wanted for driving a stolen vehicle.