Police chase ends with PIT maneuver on 101 Fwy in North Hollywood, suspect in custody

Police in North Hollywood apprehended a suspected of assault with a deadly weapon after a high-speed chase.

By ABC7.com staff
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Police in the San Fernando Valley on Thursday morning apprehended an allegedly armed driver after a high-speed chase on surface streets and freeways.

The assault-with-a-deadly-weapon suspect led several LAPD vehicles from North Hollywood to Sherman Oaks, then onto the eastbound 101 Freeway at Coldwater Canyon.

The maroon-colored sedan then headed back onto the eastbound 134 Freeway and toward the 170 Freeway. After the driver returned to the 101, a Los Angeles police officer performed a PIT maneuver that spun the suspect's car around.

Four other LAPD vehicles pounced on the vehicle, whose airbags apparently deployed. The driver exited the car and was taken into custody without incident.
