Chase: Police take stolen vehicle suspect into custody after pursuit ends in El Monte

EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) -- The driver of a suspected stolen vehicle was taken into custody in the El Monte area after leading police on a chase that began in San Bernardino County Wednesday evening.AIR7 HD was over the chase around 6:20 p.m. as the suspect was driving on surface streets in the San Gabriel Valley, with Fontana police units in pursuit.During the course of the pursuit, the suspect would stop momentarily several times, but would then begin fleeing police.At one point, the rear bumper of the suspect's vehicle flew off.The chase came to an end as the suspect stopped at an intersection in the area of Main Street and Santa Anita Avenue. Police surrounded the suspect, who then exited the vehicle and surrendered without incident.