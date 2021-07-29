Chase: Police take stolen vehicle suspect into custody after pursuit ends in El Monte

EMBED <>More Videos

Fontana police chase reported stolen vehicle

EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) -- The driver of a suspected stolen vehicle was taken into custody in the El Monte area after leading police on a chase that began in San Bernardino County Wednesday evening.

AIR7 HD was over the chase around 6:20 p.m. as the suspect was driving on surface streets in the San Gabriel Valley, with Fontana police units in pursuit.

During the course of the pursuit, the suspect would stop momentarily several times, but would then begin fleeing police.

At one point, the rear bumper of the suspect's vehicle flew off.

The chase came to an end as the suspect stopped at an intersection in the area of Main Street and Santa Anita Avenue. Police surrounded the suspect, who then exited the vehicle and surrendered without incident.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fontanael montepolice chase
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Suspect arrested in double shooting at Corona movie theater
Activision Blizzard workers stage walkout at company office in Irvine
Bob Odenkirk in stable condition after collapse on set
Bay Area COVID-19 outbreak linked to concert by LA band
LA City Council approves plan to restrict homeless camps
Google, Facebook will require employees to be vaccinated
ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill dies at 72
Show More
Rams open training camp in Irvine
Amazon Fresh grocery stores are hiring hundreds of new employees
Los Feliz homeless encampment cleared nearly 1 year later
Texas deputy AG apologizes to Biles, calls her 'true patriot'
CA recommends wearing mask indoors even if you're vaccinated
More TOP STORIES News