Suspect evades police at speeds over 100 mph through San Fernando Valley

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Chase suspect evades cops at 100 mph in San Fernando Valley

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect fled from police at speeds well over 100 mph through the San Fernando Valley, at times driving with headlights off as the vehicle weaved in and out of traffic.

The incident began around 9 p.m. Monday in Glendale when police tried to pull over a suspect in a maroon crossover SUV for having no plates and making an illegal U-turn.

The suspect fled at high speeds, at times hitting 125 mph driving through the valley on the 5 freeway to the 101 then the 405, the 118 and back to the southbound 5 again.

He pulled over onto surface streets and returned to the freeway several times.

Early on in the chase, officers pulled back on the ground, following the suspect only with a helicopter keeping the spotlight trained on the vehicle.

Later, once he returned to the 405, ground units again approached him with their lights flashing in an attempt to pull him over but he continued fleeing and they pulled back again.

By around 10 p.m. it appeared officers lost sight of the suspect as he drove under the freeway underpass at the 405-105 interchange in the Inglewood area.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
glendalelos angeleslos angeles countypolice chasecar chasehigh speed chase
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
Show More
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Adele breaks her silence on her divorce, new love, and upcoming album
VIDEO: 3 Lake Tahoe bears fight over pond space
More TOP STORIES News