Chase ends as suspects' car flips over, knocks down live power lines in Silver Lake

By ABC7.com staff
SILVER LAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A wild chase came to a dramatic, violent end as a car flipped over and smashed into a power pole, knocking down live electricity lines onto a passing vehicle in Silver Lake.

The downed wires fell across the hood of the other vehicle, leaving the driver temporarily trapped inside until firefighters could confirm it was safe to leave.

The chase started just after 5 p.m. in the Glendale area. The suspects fled at high speeds over local freeways at speeds approaching 100 mph, from the Glendale area over the 5 Freeway into Pacoima and back south into the Burbank-Glendale area.

The chase continued on surface streets at speeds over 50 mph as the driver weaved through traffic and ran red lights in his attempt to escape.

The chase finally ended as the vehicle lost control, skidded and flipped over as it hit a power pole on Berkeley Avenue near Glendale Boulevard. The power lines could be seen sparking as they fell down onto the street.

Five men emerged from the overturned vehicle and were quickly taken into custody.

Police were trying to keep onlookers with cellphone cameras away from the dangerous scene, as they were stepping over the power lines to try to get a better view.

