Police arrest carjacking suspect after chase from Inland Empire to L.A.

A driver continued fleeing authorities following a PIT maneuver on the 101 Freeway.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police arrested a carjacking and domestic violence suspect after a lengthy chase at high speeds from the Inland Empire to Los Angeles County Wednesday night.

Officers finally took the suspect into custody after a pursuit that lasted more than an hour, with the suspect continuing to drive on wheels shredded by spike strips and recovering from at least one PIT maneuver.

The chase began before 10 p.m. with a report of a domestic violence and a suspect who apparently stole his girlfriend's car.

Police spotted the vehicle in downtown Riverside and tried to pull him over but he took off, first on surface streets and then onto the eastbound 91 Freeway.

CHP units would join the chase as the suspect fled at speeds approaching 100 mph, heading onto the northbound 215 and then taking the 210 into the San Gabriel Valley and toward Los Angeles.

In Los Angeles, the suspect ran over a spike strip and at least one or more tires went flat, but he continued driving.

A CHP unit then performed a PIT maneuver on the 101 Freeway in the Encino area, sending the vehicle spinning out on the freeway.

But after a brief pause, he turned around again and kept going, dragging a piece of bumper along as he headed west on the 101 through the San Fernando Valley.

The right front wheel was shredded to the rim and the metal was sending up sparks on the roadway as the suspect passed Woodland Hills heading toward Ventura County.

The car began slowing again and a CHP unit performed another PIT maneuver, sending the car spinning out onto the side of the 101 in Agoura Hills.

CHP officers moved in quickly, surrounding the vehicle and taking the suspect into custody around 11 p.m.