Authorities were chasing a suspect wanted for assault on a sheriff's deputy in the Antelope Valley Monday morning.

Suspect in custody after assault on deputy, high-speed chase from Agua Dulce to West LA

AGUA DULCE, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect was in custody after leading police on a high-speed chase from Agua Dulce to West Los Angeles Monday morning.

The suspect allegedly assaulted a deputy in Agua Dulce, then fled at high speeds, ending up on the southbound 5 Freeway driving through Newhall and into the San Fernando Valley, then transitioning to the 405 freeway.

Some reports indicated the suspect may have run over the foot of a deputy during a routine traffic stop.

Sheriff's deputies asked the CHP for assistance. Ground units initially pulled back while allowing a police helicopter to follow from the air.

The male suspect was driving a maroon Jeep Cherokee.

The suspect continued driving southbound on the 405 into Los Angeles. Ground units re-engaged as he pulled off the 405 at Wilshire Boulevard around 11 a.m.

Shortly after exiting the freeway, the suspect stopped the Jeep on Wilshire.

He put his hands out the window and began complying with officers' commands and surrendered without further incident.

Wilshire Boulevard and the freeway offramp were shut down as CHP officers made the arrest.