LIVE: LAPD chasing murder suspect through Westchester area

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police chased a wanted murder suspect - first in a pickup truck and then in a possibly carjacked SUV - over surface streets at high speeds through the city on Friday.

The chase started shortly after noon Friday when LAPD's Southeast Division began chasing a silver Chevrolet four-door pickup truck in the South Los Angeles area.

Police believed a murder suspect was in the back seat of the truck.

The truck had visible damage to its front bumper, apparently from a collision during the chase.

Later in the chase it appeared the front right tire had gone flat and fallen off, possibly from a spike strip. The truck continued driving at high speeds on the rim. Later in the chase, the wheel bent at an angle and partially broke off as the truck continued to drive.

The truck mostly stuck to the Westchester and Inglewood areas near Los Angeles International Airport as it continued to flee. At one point it briefly pulled into the LAX terminal area and then returned to surface streets.

The truck rammed several cars when it hit traffic backed up at a light.

On Century Boulevard, several suspects jumped out of the damaged vehicle. Two or three of them got into another SUV and quickly fled at high speeds as the chase resumed. There were reports that possibly two other suspects were taken into custody after they jumped out of the Chevy truck.

It wasn't immediately clear if the Mazda SUV was taken as a carjacking or if the suspect knew the driver.

The chase continued at high speeds in the new vehicle, a gray four-door Mazda SUV. There were two people visible in the front seat and the driver was believed to be a woman.

