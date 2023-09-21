LAPD chasing armed robbery suspect in South LA area

Police were chasing an armed-robbery suspect in the Los Angeles area Thursday.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police were chasing a robbery suspect over freeways in the South Los Angeles and Harbor areas Thursday afternoon.

The chase started in the South LA area around 3 p.m. The suspect was driving a dark Mercedes sedan, with a multicolored flag flying out the open sunroof.

The suspect first headed south on the 405, then in the Harbor area switched over to the 110 and headed back northbound. At least seven LAPD units were seen trailing the vehicle.

The suspect was wanted in connection with a robbery and was believed to be armed.

At one point the vehicle slowed down on the 110 and the suspect threw an object out the window which appeared to be a handgun. One of the units in the pursuit pulled over to retrieve the evidence.

The chase was continuing for more than an hour, well past 4 p.m. as the suspect appeared to be driving at the speed limit and at times was caught in slower traffic.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.