LIVE: Armed carjacking suspect leads police on dangerous chase on 91 Freeway

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- An armed carjacking suspect is leading police on a chase that took a twisted turn when he attempted to shoot at officers.

The pursuit began Friday afternoon when Ontario Police Department officers were trying to stop him in connection with a robbery.

The suspect then pulled over at a gas station on Ontario Boulevard and carjacked a pickup truck - which he is now driving.

AIR7 HD was over the scene the moment the suspect stopped on the 91 Freeway just before the 55 Freeway and pulled out what appeared to be an assault rifle and pointed it at officers.

Officers then fired at the suspect, though no injuries were reported.

It's unclear if any passengers are in the truck.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.