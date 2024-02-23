Authorities chase Corvette at high speeds through Los Angeles

The driver of a Corvette led authorities on a chase at speeds over 100 mph through the Inland Empire, San Gabriel Valley and Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A driver in a blue Corvette led authorities on a dangerous high-speed chase through Los Angeles Thursday night.

AIR7 HD was over the pursuit just after 11 p.m. as the suspect was speeding on the 210 Freeway in the San Gabriel Valley.

At one point, the Corvette was going as fast as 140 mph.

While on the 10 Freeway in the University Park area, the suspect swerved dangerously across lanes, drove over gore points and almost hit other cars on the road.

The suspect eventually transitioned onto surface streets in downtown L.A. where authorities remained in pursuit. It was there that the suspect appeared to have gotten away from law enforcement and evade capture.