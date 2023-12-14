Chase ends after driver and passenger abandon reported stolen car in Panorama City

A chase through the San Fernando Valley ended after a driver and passenger ditched a car and ran away.

A chase through the San Fernando Valley ended after a driver and passenger ditched a car and ran away.

A chase through the San Fernando Valley ended after a driver and passenger ditched a car and ran away.

A chase through the San Fernando Valley ended after a driver and passenger ditched a car and ran away.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are searching for two people after a dangerous chase through the San Fernando Valley Wednesday night.

The chase ended on Roscoe Boulevard in Panorama City just after 10 p.m. with two people abandoning a Honda sedan that was reported stolen.

They tried hiding out near the Tujunga Wash and later moved on to a residential neighborhood nearby. Police are still searching the area for the pair.

During the chase, the suspect sped on surface streets and cut off other drivers on the roads.

The pursuit stayed primarily in the Panorama City neighborhood.

BREAKING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.