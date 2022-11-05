LIVE: Suspect flees police through Los Angeles on dirt bike

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect on a dirt bike led police on a wild chase Friday night through the Los Angeles area from film studios in Burbank to the heart of Hollywood.

Police began chasing the motorcycle in the Glendale area for traffic violations, including reckless driving just before 10 p.m.

The suspect fled at high speeds, at times going off road and cutting through the Universal Studios lot. He then headed south down into Hollywood, at one point joining a group of motorcycle riders in an effort to blend in.

He weaved through traffic and at several points was driving in the opposite direction in lanes on surface streets. He also went off-road, onto sidewalks and through parks.

Police units were not following closely on the ground, but a CHP air unit tracked him from the sky.

At one point, with no cruisers in sight, he stopped at a gas station to fill up. At another, he was seen stopping to use his cell phone.

After fleeing for nearly an hour, he appeared to duck out of sight when he pulled into a parking structure in the mid-city area.

