Motorcyclist arrested after chase ends in Pasadena; bomb squad responds after note left on bike

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A motorcyclist was taken into custody on Monday after leading authorities on a high-speed chase that ended in a Pasadena parking structure, which was then placed on lockdown amid a response from a police bomb squad.

The dangerous pursuit began in the Norwalk area around 11 a.m., with the suspect wanted for speeding and driving without license plates.

AIR7 HD was over the chase as the motorcyclist topped speeds of 80 mph on the eastbound 10 Freeway in the east San Gabriel Valley area.

The suspect exceeded speeds of 130 mph at one point, according to AIR7 HD's Scott Reiff.

The motorcyclist exited the freeway and cut through the courtyard at The Lakes Mall in West Covina before returning to surface streets.

The chase continued through Norwalk, Hacienda Heights and La Puente, where the suspect rode on a sidewalk before speeding onto a street.

The suspect was seen waving at police helicopters and even stopped at a gas station in east San Gabriel Valley, where he appeared to put gas in his tank before continuing on.

The motorcycle rider pulled into a parking garage near the intersection of Los Robles Avenue and East Green Street in Pasadena, where he was quickly taken into custody.

The suspect left a note on the motorcycle that said there was a bomb on it, according to Pasadena police. The parking structure was immediately placed on lockdown, and a bomb squad responded to the scene.

The scene was cleared after authorities determined that there was no bomb on the motorcycle.
