LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KABC) -- A driver could barely see above the wheel as he led police in New Mexico on a wild chase in a stolen vehicle.That's because he was just 12 years old.Video shot from another vehicle shows the suspect peering over the steering wheel as he drove the battered SUV on the highway.Investigators say the youth was wanted on an outstanding warrant for conspiracy to commit burglary of a vehicle.He now faces a slew of more serious charges.