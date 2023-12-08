LIVE: Carjacking suspect leads authorities on chase from Fontana to LA area

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities chased a carjacking suspect from Fontana to the San Gabriel Valley on Thursday.

The driver in a red Toyota pickup truck was believed to be armed.

The chase started just before 8 p.m. as the Tacoma led multiple ground units on a chase over the 10 Freeway from the Fontana area through Covina and toward Los Angeles at relatively low speeds, ranging from 30-50 mph.

The truck then switched over to the 101 near downtown Los Angeles.

Officers deployed spike strips more than once but the vehicle's tires appeared to be intact.

Still, as the truck drove near downtown it appeared to be slowing to 20-30 mph.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.