LIVE: Domestic violence suspect leads West Covina police on chase through LA County

WEST COVINA (KABC) -- West Covina police chased a domestic violence suspect at high speeds over local freeways and surface streets through parts of Los Angeles County Tuesday night.The chase started in the West Covina area just before 10 p.m. The suspect fled at high speeds over the 10 Freeway, onto the southbound 710 and 105 and briefly drove around surface streets in Inglewood.Eventually the Scion got back on the 105 Freeway heading eastbound.At least six West Covina police SUVs followed the suspect closely at high speeds hitting close to 100 mph on the freeway at times. It appears they did not request CHP assistance, though the agency was standing by.Police say the suspect was wanted for domestic violence and possibly rape.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.