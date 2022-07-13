LIVE: Domestic violence suspect leads West Covina police on chase through LA County

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

LIVE: Police chasing suspect through Los Angeles County

WEST COVINA (KABC) -- West Covina police chased a domestic violence suspect at high speeds over local freeways and surface streets through parts of Los Angeles County Tuesday night.

The chase started in the West Covina area just before 10 p.m. The suspect fled at high speeds over the 10 Freeway, onto the southbound 710 and 105 and briefly drove around surface streets in Inglewood.

Eventually the Scion got back on the 105 Freeway heading eastbound.

At least six West Covina police SUVs followed the suspect closely at high speeds hitting close to 100 mph on the freeway at times. It appears they did not request CHP assistance, though the agency was standing by.

Police say the suspect was wanted for domestic violence and possibly rape.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeles countywest covinapolice chasecar chasehigh speed chasedomestic violence
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man arrested in ATV hit-and-run that killed 2 children in Apple Valley
Devastated father mourns son killed in SoCal 7-Eleven shootings
Starbucks to close 6 LA-area stores for safety concerns
World's smallest penguin species find new home at La Jolla aquarium
Trump attempted to contact Jan. 6 witness, Cheney says
Suspect sought after 2 killed in 7-Eleven robberies across SoCal
Copper thieves knock out Pasadena street lights
Show More
Man killed in shooting at home in Lancaster, authorities say
Twitter sues to force Elon Musk to complete $44B acquisition
2 dead, including child, after boat capsizes in Hudson River
Woman says she was attacked after shopper asks for 6 feet of distance
Chadwick Boseman, Barack Obama score first Emmy nominations
More TOP STORIES News