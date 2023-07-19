Driver of stolen work truck leads police on chase through San Fernando Valley: WATCH LIVE

NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The driver of a reportedly stolen work truck was leading police on a chase through the San Fernando Valley on Wednesday morning.

The chase made its way from Northridge to to Canoga Park shortly after 7:30 a.m.

The suspect was behind the wheel of a concrete-pumping pickup truck with a trailer behind it.

Several Los Angeles Police Department patrol vehicles were chasing the vehicle on the ground while an LAPD helicopter followed overhead. Officers attempted to disable the pickup truck at least once with a spike strip but were unsuccessful.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.