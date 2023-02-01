2 men killed when suspect slams into victims' car while fleeing from police in Panorama City

Two innocent people were killed when a police chase involving a stolen vehicle ended in a violent crash in Panorama City.

PANORAMA CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two innocent men in their 40s were killed Tuesday evening when the driver of a stolen vehicle slammed into the victims' car in Panorama City while fleeing from police.

According to authorities, officers attempted to pull over the driver of a black pickup truck that was reportedly stolen when the suspect suddenly took off, kicking off the chase.

The pursuit was making its way though the San Fernando Valley shortly before 8 p.m. when the driver, accompanied by several passengers, crashed into a silver sedan at the intersection of Lanark Street and Woodman Avenue.

"I heard a big bang and I ran over to see if I can help the people," a witness told AB7. "It looks like it was already too late, and I saw the gentleman get out of the Tacoma and run that way."

The innocent driver of the sedan and a passenger were both pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. They were later identified by coroner's officials as two men, ages 47 and 49. Their names were withheld pending the notification of their families.

The Los Angeles Police Department said that due to the suspect's dangerous driving, officers were in the process of going into tracking mode as a helicopter arrived on the scene of the chase. That's when the crash occurred.

"This is a very tragic incident," LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton told reporters. "We try to conduct these instances where we go in pursuit, as safely as possible, with all the tools that we have. That's why we look at going in tracking mode as soon as we can."

The chase suspect ran from the crash site, but was chased down by police officers in a nearby parking lot, authorities said, adding that officers used a Taser to take him down.

Police said a second suspect also tried to get away but was also taken into custody.

Investigators said a third person, a woman, was also pulled from the pickup truck and was transported to a hospital in an unknown condition.

Authorities told Eyewitness News that officers believed one of the male suspects was possibly suffering from an overdose after ingesting a large amount of unknown narcotics.

AIR7 HD was above the scene as the investigation unfolded. The two vehicles involved were left mangled near a sidewalk with large amounts of debris scattered around.