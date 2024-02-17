CHP chasing stolen truck through Los Angeles, Orange counties

The driver of a stolen truck led officers on a chase through the Long Beach and Orange County areas for more than an hour.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver in a stolen truck led CHP officers on a lengthy chase through Los Angeles and Orange counties on Friday.

The chase started just after 9 p.m. as officers observed a Chevy pickup that had been reported stolen. They remain in surveillance mode initially and then tried to pull the truck over, but the driver took off.

The driver fled over freeways and surface streets in the Lakewood and Long Beach area, fleeing for more than an hour and eventually heading south into Orange County on the 5 Freeway.

At times the truck exceeded 90 mph and swerved in and out of lanes to try to shake the officers.

CHP officers remained in pursuit but did not initially make any efforts to perform a PIT maneuver.

The vehicle eventually headed into a mountainous area, preventing AIR7 HD from following. CHP ground units remained in pursuit.

