South LA chase: Police pursue suspect reportedly wanted on several charges

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles police were chasing a suspect driving a white pickup truck through the streets of South Los Angeles Wednesday.

The suspect wove through surface streets in the area as multiple LAPD patrol units tailed the vehicle.

The suspect was reportedly wanted on multiple charges, including assaulting a police officer. It was not immediately known if the suspect was armed.

Police attempted a PIT maneuver in an effort to stop the truck, but the maneuver was unsuccessful. Officers continued to pursue the truck at slow speeds after it drove over at least two spike strips in the area of South Central Avenue.

Onlookers could be seen standing on sidewalks taking photos of the suspect as he drove by.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates as they become available.
