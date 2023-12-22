Chase ends in Tarzana after authorities slam into SUV, tackle fleeing suspect

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A dangerous chase featuring close calls on wet roads ended in Tarzana Thursday night with deputies slamming into a fleeing SUV and tackling the suspect to the ground.

The suspect made an apparent gun gesture with his hands as he ran down Tampa Avenue after the pursuit, but authorities closed in on him to make the arrest.

AIR7 HD was over the scene just after 10 p.m. in the Woodland Hills area. The chase first began in Ventura County after authorities say the suspect made an illegal left turn.

There were moments when deputies appeared ready to slam into the suspect's SUV, only for the suspect to escape. Deputies ultimately performed a successful PIT maneuver under the 101 Freeway on Tampa Avenue in Tarzana.

The chase came to an end just before 10:30 p.m.