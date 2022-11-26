5 arrested after 2 separate police chases involving stolen vehicles across SoCal

WESTLAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Five people were under arrest Saturday following two separate pursuits in Southern California, one of which ended with police recovering a machete and a wig from a stolen vehicle.

Police chased a small blue sedan that was reported stolen Friday night after the driver refused to stop in the Westlake area.

AIR7 HD was over the scene as officers deployed a spike strip and performed two PIT maneuvers before the driver eventually came to a stop.

After the second successful maneuver, the driver got out of the car but still did not comply with officer commands. Moments later, a pit bull also got out of the vehicle.

Tense moments ensued as the dog wandered about in the street. But, it eventually walked toward officers and just sat down.

A woman in that car was taken into custody and the man was also cuffed. Officers then started to pull out several items, including what appeared to be a blonde wig and a large machete.

AIR7 HD also came across another dangerous pursuit that wound its way through parts of South Los Angeles Friday night.

Officers chased a reported stolen black sedan with a dented hood through a strip mall parking lot and tried a PIT maneuver at one point.

After a short chase, the driver made the mistake of turning into a dead-end street and officers with the Bell Police Department moved in to end it.

The driver and two passengers were arrested.