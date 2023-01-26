LAPD Chief Michel Moore addresses Keenan Anderson case

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore is discussing the case involving Keenan Anderson who died after being arrested by officers.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore is addressing the Keenan Anderson case in an interview with Eyewitness News.

The 31-year-old teacher was involved in a collision in Venice. When officers tried to speak to him, they say he began acting erratically. They tried to subdue him and used a Taser multiple times during the struggle.

Anderson was taken to a hospital and died there hours later. Police say he later tested positive for cocaine and cannabis. Anderson's family has filed a $50 million complaint against the LAPD

Moore said there are aspects of the case that concern him but there are also more questions to be answered. He said it will be four months before a full autopsy can determine if his interactions with the LAPD officers played a role in his death.

